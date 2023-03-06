The 15 best jobs that help people:

Careers for people who care For some of us, job satisfaction means more than having a great salary or work-life…

Careers for people who care

For some of us, job satisfaction means more than having a great salary or work-life balance. It’s important to know that you’re also making a difference in someone’s life. The jobs on this list enhance people’s well-being and help them accomplish their personal goals, big or small. Many offer you a chance to see the positive impact you’re making throughout a lifetime.

Read on to learn more about these careers that help people from the 2023 U.S. News Best Jobs ranking. Salary data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

15. Pediatrician

Median Salary: $170,480

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Pediatrician is ranked No. 9 in Best Paying Jobs and it has a low 0.3% unemployment rate, making this a stable job. Not only that, pediatricians work directly with children and their families to provide essential care for youth. They care for children as they grow, and it means a lot to be there for someone and provide medical help at every stage of development.

Pediatricians treat injuries, diseases, give vaccinations and other care specific to babies, children, teens and young adults.

14. Optometrist

Median Salary: $124,300

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Optometry is another role directly involved in improving the quality of a person’s life. Optometrists give vision tests, prescribe contacts and glasses, evaluate patients for eye diseases and give advice on eye care. They also help people recover their vision through minor procedures.

13. Psychiatrist

Median Salary: $208,000

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Psychiatrist is ranked No. 7 in Best Paying Jobs. Psychiatrists get to see patients through difficult emotional periods and help them overcome challenges through psychotherapy, medication and other treatments. They help people deal with anxiety, depression, eating disorders, insomnia and lots of other mental or behavioral health issues. It’s very rewarding to help people recover emotionally and improve their lives.

12. Speech-Language Pathologist

Median Salary: $79,060

Education Required: Master’s degree

Speech-language pathologists help people who have issues with their voice or speaking. They also assist people with swallowing and feeding disorders. It’s very rewarding to help a patient recover their ability to communicate, and watch them make improvements to their daily life.

This role has a low 1.7% unemployment rate and the job outlook over the next decade is 21.3%, faster than the average for all jobs.

11. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Median Salary: $208,000

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons perform surgeries on the neck, head and mouth. They remove impacted teeth, among other procedures, such as life-changing cleft lip and palate surgery.

This job ranks No. 2 in Best Paying Jobs, and No. 9 in Best Health Care Jobs. Dentistry continues to be a high-paid, stable profession with a low 0.3% unemployment rate.

10. Financial Advisor

Median Salary: $94,170

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Financial advisors help clients reach their dreams, such as opening a new restaurant or planning for retirement. As years pass, they are able to watch their advice unfold as clients eventually reach their goals. They also review client financial accounts and refer investment opportunities.

Financial advisor is ranked No. 6 in Best Business Jobs, and has a faster than average 15.4% projected employment growth over the decade.

9. Occupational Therapy Assistant

Median Salary: $61,730

Education Required: Associate degree

Occupational therapy assistants need to be able to encourage and support their patients. They work with people who need help getting back to daily living, by performing therapy and recording progress. For example, they help children with disabilities or older adults with debilitating illnesses.

This role ranks No. 1 in Best Health Care Support Jobs and has great 25% projected 10-year job growth.

8. Registered Nurse

Median Salary: $77,600

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Compassion and stability are traits that registered nurses need to help patients in emergencies, dealing with pain or illness. This role involves speaking with people to understand their health concerns and being able to explain care options. They do not order tests or diagnose patients like a nurse practitioner or physician can, but they can observe patients and provide care. Registered nurses also provide health education to families and direction on how to recover at home after a medical procedure.

Registered nurse has a low 1.6% unemployment rate, and it’s ranked No. 8 in Best Health Care Jobs.

7. Orthodontist

Median Salary: $208,000

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Orthodontists straighten teeth. They work with patients to get a sense of how teeth are coming in so that they can prevent dental issues, such as crowding. Ensuring that someone has a great smile they can feel confident about all their lives is very rewarding.

Orthodontist also has a low 0.5% unemployment rate. It ranks No. 5 in Best Paying Jobs, No. 7 in Best Health Care Jobs and No. 9 in Best STEM Jobs. The high salary also helps put this ahead of other jobs, making this a very stable, desirable career.

6. Physician

Median Salary: $208,000

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Physician is ranked No. 6 in Best Paying Jobs and No. 6 in Best Health Care Jobs. They keep people healthy by helping them understand health issues and treating injuries, diseases and other concerns. They can order tests and then analyze the results, such as blood tests, to get a sense of a patient’s health status. Then, they develop a treatment plan for the patient to follow for long-term health.

This job has a low 0.3% unemployment rate and a high salary, so this means job stability and perhaps a higher quality of life.

5. Veterinarian

Median Salary: $100,370

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

People depend on their pets for love and support. A veterinarian helps people keep their pets healthy, and it’s very rewarding to know you’re improving the quality of a person’s life by also helping their pet. Veterinarians also protect public health by treating and researching disease in animals. Food and safety inspection veterinarians focus on keeping livestock healthy and are concerned with government regulations when it comes to food safety.

This job ranks No. 4 in Best Health Care Jobs, and has a high median salary as well as a low 0.3% unemployment rating.

4. Dentist

Median Salary: $160,370

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Dentists ensure oral health and they also need patience to provide care to people who may be nervous about receiving dental care. Dentists clean teeth, fill cavities, take X-rays and use a variety of dental tools to ensure gums and teeth stay healthy. Dentists also get to help people by alleviating tooth pain and educating patients about poor oral health.

Dentist is ranked No. 4 in Best Health Care Jobs, No. 8 in Best STEM Jobs and No. 10 in 100 Best Jobs.

3. Physical Therapist

Median Salary: $95,620

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Physical therapists are directly involved with helping people recover their mobility and strength. They encourage people and take them through exercises. It’s rewarding to watch people improve and get a better quality of life. This job has a low 0.7% unemployment rate and a high median salary, making it a desirable, stable career.

This job ranks No. 3 in Best Health Care Jobs and No. 6 in 100 Best Jobs.

2. Physician Assistant

Median Salary: $121,530

Education Required: Master’s degree

Physician assistants can provide some surgical care, examine patients and provide other treatment. They work on a team of health care professionals and are normally supervised by physicians to some extent. They may also specialize in a certain area of medicine, such as psychiatry. Since they provide direct care to patients who may be in pain, it’s important to good have communication and people skills. This is a great role for having a direct effect on healing people who need it.

Physician assistant has a low 1.2% unemployment rate. It ranks No. 2 in Best Health Care Jobs, No. 4 in 100 Best Jobs and No. 4 in Best STEM Jobs.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Median Salary: $120,680

Education Required: Master’s degree

Compassion and strong interpersonal skills are valuable in a nurse practitioner role. They provide primary and specialty care, and may come up with a patient care plan. They discuss with a patient and their family how to make health improvements as well. Nurse practitioners also usually focus in a certain area, such as pediatric care. They can diagnose and prescribe medical treatments for patients as well as order tests.

Nurse practitioner is No. 1 in Best Health Care Jobs, No. 2 in 100 Best Jobs and No. 2 in Best STEM Jobs. This stable job also has a low 0.4% unemployment rate.

Update 03/07/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.