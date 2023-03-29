Live Radio
Telesat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 29, 2023, 7:29 AM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $152.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $583.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSAT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

