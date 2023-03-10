Live Radio
Target Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 10, 2023, 7:18 AM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.9 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $502 million.

