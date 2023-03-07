Synchronoss: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.7 million…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The mobile services company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.7 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $252.6 million.

Synchronoss expects full-year revenue in the range of $242 million to $255 million.

