Surgery Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $707.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $688.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.6 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.

