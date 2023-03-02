Live Radio
Superior Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 9:18 AM

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported profit of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $402.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.

Superior Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion.

