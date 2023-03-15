MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Superior Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 5:36 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPNX) on Wednesday reported net income of $170.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $8.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $8.69 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $239.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $286.5 million, or $14.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $884 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPNX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

