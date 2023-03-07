Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $65.6 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $65.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $412.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $385 million to $395 million.

