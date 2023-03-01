Stellus Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.5 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $75.1 million.

