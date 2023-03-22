MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
Steelcase: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Steelcase: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 4:42 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $801.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.3 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 5 cents.

