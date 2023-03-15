Steel Connect: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $526,000 in…

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $526,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Smyrna, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $50.8 million in the period.

