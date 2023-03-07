Squarespace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $234 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $234 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.72 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The a software company posted revenue of $228.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $252.2 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $867 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Squarespace said it expects revenue in the range of $232 million to $234 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $955 million to $970 million.

