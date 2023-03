College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA STATE 4½ North Texas at OREGON 4½ Wisconsin NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA STATE 4½ North Texas at OREGON 4½ Wisconsin NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Washington 2 (OFF) at ORLANDO at ATLANTA 12½ (238½) Detroit Cleveland 2½ (219½) at BROOKLYN at NEW ORLEANS 8½ (235½) San Antonio Boston 4 (239) at SACRAMENTO at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (236) Oklahoma City NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Florida -173 at PHILADELPHIA +148 at WASHINGTON -250 Columbus +206 Tampa Bay -272 at MONTREAL +220 at NEW JERSEY -176 Minnesota +149 at BOSTON -280 Ottawa +227 at N.Y RANGERS -111 Carolina -109 at BUFFALO -140 Nashville +118 Toronto -122 at N.Y ISLANDERS+102 at ST. LOUIS -136 Detroit +115 at WINNIPEG -267 Arizona +217 at DALLAS -160 Seattle +136 Calgary -207 at ANAHEIM +173 Vegas -144 at VANCOUVER +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.