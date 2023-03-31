SouthGobi Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Friday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.4 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $73.1 million.

