Sonida Senior Living: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.79.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.4 million, or $9.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $238.4 million.

