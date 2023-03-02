Silvercrest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported profit of $2.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported profit of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 15 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $28.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.8 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $123.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAMG

