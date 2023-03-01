SilverBow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported net income of $173.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported net income of $173.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $7.65 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $199 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $340.4 million, or $16.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $753.4 million.

