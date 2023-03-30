Live Radio
Sientra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 30, 2023, 4:37 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.35 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.85 per share.

The breast implant maker posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $73.7 million, or $10.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

