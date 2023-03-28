Shift Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13 million.…

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $5.07 per share.

The company posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $172 million, or $19.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $670.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Shift Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $58 million.

