SentinelOne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $108.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $631 million to $640 million.

