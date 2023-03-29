Semtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $51 million in…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $51 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $167.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.4 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $756.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Semtech expects its results to range from a loss of 11 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million for the fiscal first quarter.

