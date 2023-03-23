SecureWorks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $40 million in its fiscal…

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $40 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $115.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $114.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $463.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 33 cents per share to a loss of 31 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $96 million to $98 million for the fiscal first quarter.

SecureWorks expects full-year results to range from a loss of 35 cents per share to a loss of 26 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $380 million to $400 million.

