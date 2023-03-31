Seabridge Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.7 million, or 7 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.