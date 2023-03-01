SciPlay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — SciPlay Corp. (SCPL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.5 million. On…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — SciPlay Corp. (SCPL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The digital games developer posted revenue of $182.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.4 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $671 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCPL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.