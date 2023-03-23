MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Scholastic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Scholastic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.

The publishing, education and media company posted revenue of $324.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCHL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCHL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up