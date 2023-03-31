TRUMP INDICTMENT: Indictment explained | Trump quick to fundraise | What happens now? | Who is Alvin Bragg? | Indictment FAQ
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Satellos Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Satellos Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 31, 2023, 5:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.7 million, or 25 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSCLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSCLF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up