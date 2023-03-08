Salem Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.2 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $267 million.

