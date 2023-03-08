Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Salem Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Salem Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 8, 2023, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.2 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $267 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SALM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up