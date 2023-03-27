Salarius: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.83 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.6 million, or $14.88 per share.

