Saga: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 70 cents.

The broadcasting company posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.2 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $114.9 million.

