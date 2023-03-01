Ryan Specialty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $45.8 million…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $45.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $435 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $163.3 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.