Rumble, Braze rise; Virgin Orbit, Sientra fall

The Associated Press

March 31, 2023, 4:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., down 14 cents to 20 cents.

Richard Branson’s satellite launch company is letting go of almost its entire work force.

Pineapple Energy Inc., up 16 cents to $1.59.

The broadband network services company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

BlackBerry Ltd., up 56 cents to $4.56.

The cybersecurity software and services company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., unchanged at 72 cents.

The gene therapy company gave investors an encouraging update on an eye condition treatment it’s developing.

Sientra Inc., down 13 cents to $1.54.

The breast implant maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Braze Inc., up $2.97 to $34.57.

The cloud-based software company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Rumble Inc., up 66 cents to $10

The online video platform reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Nikola Corp., down 19 cents to $1.21.

The electric truck maker announced a $100 million public offering of its stock.

