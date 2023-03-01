Royal Bank: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.39…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.39 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.96 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.21 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

