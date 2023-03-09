Ring Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Thursday reported net income of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Thursday reported net income of $14.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $99.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $138.6 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $347.3 million.

