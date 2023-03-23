MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » REX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 7:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported profit of $8.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $200.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.7 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $855 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up