Revlon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon Inc. (REVRQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $178.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.18 per share.

The beauty products maker posted revenue of $589.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $673.9 million, or $12.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

