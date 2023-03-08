REV Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.5 million…

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $583.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.7 million.

REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion.

