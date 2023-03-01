Reata, Dycom rise; Novavax, Ambarella fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Monster Beverage Corp., down $2.57 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Monster Beverage Corp., down $2.57 to $99.19.

The energy drink maker reported weak fourth-quarter results.

Ambarella Inc., down $10.84 to $83.47.

The video-compression chipmaker’s revenue forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Novavax Inc., down $2.40 to $6.86.

The vaccine maker warned investors about its ability to remain in business.

Payoneer Global Inc., up 80 cents to $6.60.

The global payments company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $62 to $93.17.

The biopharmaceutical company’s treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare disease, received U.S. regulatory approval.

Dycom Industries Inc., up $12.81 to $97.02.

The provider of specialty contracting services reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

First Solar Inc., up $26.54 to $195.68.

The solar power systems company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $23.50 to $145.63.

The biopharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.