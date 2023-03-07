Ranger Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $154.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.1 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $608.5 million.

Ranger Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $685 million to $715 million.

