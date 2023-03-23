MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Quest Resource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 4:16 PM

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The recycling company posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $284 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QRHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QRHC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

