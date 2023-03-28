MARCH MADNESS: Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, South Carolina in women's Final Four | Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to men's Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final Four | See photos of local teams
Progress Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 4:35 PM

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $23.7 million.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $164.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $165.6 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.7 million.

Progress Software expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.09 to $4.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $680 million to $688 million.

