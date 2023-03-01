Live Radio
Preformed Line: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 6:03 PM

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.28.

The wire and hardware provider for energy, telecommunication, cable and data industries posted revenue of $169.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.4 million, or $10.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $637 million.

