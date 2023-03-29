CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|698¼
|724
|696½
|702½
|+2¾
|Jul
|710½
|735¼
|708¾
|714
|+2½
|Sep
|720¾
|746
|720½
|724¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|739
|762½
|737½
|741¾
|+1
|Mar
|748¾
|773
|748¾
|753
|+1
|May
|751¾
|774
|751¾
|756½
|+2¼
|Jul
|732¼
|751¾
|732¼
|733½
|—1¼
|Sep
|737
|737
|737
|737
|+1½
|Dec
|752
|752
|742
|742
|+½
|Mar
|755
|755
|755
|755
|+8½
|Est. sales 119,830.
|Tue.’s sales 88,684
|Tue.’s open int 373,926
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|646¼
|655½
|645¾
|649¾
|+2½
|Jul
|628½
|636¼
|627
|630
|+½
|Sep
|579¾
|585¼
|577¾
|579¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|571¾
|576¼
|569¼
|570¾
|—1½
|Mar
|580
|584
|577½
|578¾
|—1¾
|May
|584
|588¼
|581¾
|583¼
|—2
|Jul
|585
|588½
|583¼
|583¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|556¾
|557½
|552¼
|554¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|544½
|545
|540
|543¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|494½
|496½
|491½
|493
|—
|½
|Est. sales 271,815.
|Tue.’s sales 291,260
|Tue.’s open int 1,345,886
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|379¼
|385¾
|375½
|375½
|—3¾
|Jul
|366
|373¼
|366
|366
|—4¼
|Sep
|368
|368½
|367¾
|367¾
|Dec
|375
|375
|375
|375
|Est. sales 625.
|Tue.’s sales 693
|Tue.’s open int 4,114,
|up 39
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1466
|1479
|1462½
|1477¼
|+9½
|Jul
|1443
|1453
|1437
|1451½
|+7
|Aug
|1397¼
|1404¾
|1390½
|1403¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|1328¾
|1333¼
|1322¼
|1332
|+2
|Nov
|1302¼
|1305¾
|1295¾
|1303¾
|Jan
|1308
|1311½
|1301¾
|1309¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1303¼
|1307½
|1298¼
|1305¼
|—
|½
|May
|1305½
|1309¾
|1302¾
|1309
|+1
|Jul
|1311
|1311½
|1307
|1311½
|+1
|Nov
|1242¼
|1243
|1238½
|1242
|—2½
|Nov
|1169½
|1169½
|1169½
|1169½
|—3
|Est. sales 169,834.
|Tue.’s sales 240,435
|Tue.’s open int 723,433,
|up 1,589
