Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 29, 2023, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 698¼ 724 696½ 702½ +2¾
Jul 710½ 735¼ 708¾ 714 +2½
Sep 720¾ 746 720½ 724¾ +1¼
Dec 739 762½ 737½ 741¾ +1
Mar 748¾ 773 748¾ 753 +1
May 751¾ 774 751¾ 756½ +2¼
Jul 732¼ 751¾ 732¼ 733½ —1¼
Sep 737 737 737 737 +1½
Dec 752 752 742 742
Mar 755 755 755 755 +8½
Est. sales 119,830. Tue.’s sales 88,684
Tue.’s open int 373,926
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 646¼ 655½ 645¾ 649¾ +2½
Jul 628½ 636¼ 627 630
Sep 579¾ 585¼ 577¾ 579¾ ¾
Dec 571¾ 576¼ 569¼ 570¾ —1½
Mar 580 584 577½ 578¾ —1¾
May 584 588¼ 581¾ 583¼ —2
Jul 585 588½ 583¼ 583¾ —2¼
Sep 556¾ 557½ 552¼ 554¾ ½
Dec 544½ 545 540 543¼ ¾
Dec 494½ 496½ 491½ 493 ½
Est. sales 271,815. Tue.’s sales 291,260
Tue.’s open int 1,345,886
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 379¼ 385¾ 375½ 375½ —3¾
Jul 366 373¼ 366 366 —4¼
Sep 368 368½ 367¾ 367¾
Dec 375 375 375 375
Est. sales 625. Tue.’s sales 693
Tue.’s open int 4,114, up 39
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1466 1479 1462½ 1477¼ +9½
Jul 1443 1453 1437 1451½ +7
Aug 1397¼ 1404¾ 1390½ 1403¼ +5¼
Sep 1328¾ 1333¼ 1322¼ 1332 +2
Nov 1302¼ 1305¾ 1295¾ 1303¾
Jan 1308 1311½ 1301¾ 1309¼ ¼
Mar 1303¼ 1307½ 1298¼ 1305¼ ½
May 1305½ 1309¾ 1302¾ 1309 +1
Jul 1311 1311½ 1307 1311½ +1
Nov 1242¼ 1243 1238½ 1242 —2½
Nov 1169½ 1169½ 1169½ 1169½ —3
Est. sales 169,834. Tue.’s sales 240,435
Tue.’s open int 723,433, up 1,589

