CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 698¼ 724 696½ 702½ +2¾ Jul 710½ 735¼ 708¾ 714 +2½ Sep 720¾ 746 720½ 724¾ +1¼ Dec 739 762½ 737½ 741¾ +1 Mar 748¾ 773 748¾ 753 +1 May 751¾ 774 751¾ 756½ +2¼ Jul 732¼ 751¾ 732¼ 733½ —1¼ Sep 737 737 737 737 +1½ Dec 752 752 742 742 +½ Mar 755 755 755 755 +8½ Est. sales 119,830. Tue.’s sales 88,684 Tue.’s open int 373,926 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 646¼ 655½ 645¾ 649¾ +2½ Jul 628½ 636¼ 627 630 +½ Sep 579¾ 585¼ 577¾ 579¾ — ¾ Dec 571¾ 576¼ 569¼ 570¾ —1½ Mar 580 584 577½ 578¾ —1¾ May 584 588¼ 581¾ 583¼ —2 Jul 585 588½ 583¼ 583¾ —2¼ Sep 556¾ 557½ 552¼ 554¾ — ½ Dec 544½ 545 540 543¼ — ¾ Dec 494½ 496½ 491½ 493 — ½ Est. sales 271,815. Tue.’s sales 291,260 Tue.’s open int 1,345,886 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 379¼ 385¾ 375½ 375½ —3¾ Jul 366 373¼ 366 366 —4¼ Sep 368 368½ 367¾ 367¾ Dec 375 375 375 375 Est. sales 625. Tue.’s sales 693 Tue.’s open int 4,114, up 39 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1466 1479 1462½ 1477¼ +9½ Jul 1443 1453 1437 1451½ +7 Aug 1397¼ 1404¾ 1390½ 1403¼ +5¼ Sep 1328¾ 1333¼ 1322¼ 1332 +2 Nov 1302¼ 1305¾ 1295¾ 1303¾ Jan 1308 1311½ 1301¾ 1309¼ — ¼ Mar 1303¼ 1307½ 1298¼ 1305¼ — ½ May 1305½ 1309¾ 1302¾ 1309 +1 Jul 1311 1311½ 1307 1311½ +1 Nov 1242¼ 1243 1238½ 1242 —2½ Nov 1169½ 1169½ 1169½ 1169½ —3 Est. sales 169,834. Tue.’s sales 240,435 Tue.’s open int 723,433, up 1,589

