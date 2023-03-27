CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|691
|706½
|680¼
|698½
|+10
|Jul
|702½
|717¾
|692
|710
|+10
|Sep
|713
|728¾
|703¼
|721¼
|+10
|Dec
|729¾
|744¾
|719½
|738
|+10½
|Mar
|738½
|755½
|730½
|749½
|+10¾
|May
|737
|757
|735¾
|757
|+14¾
|Jul
|723¾
|737¾
|714
|732¾
|+9
|Dec
|721¼
|721¼
|721¼
|721¼
|—9¼
|Est. sales 79,615.
|Fri.’s sales 203,994
|Fri.’s open int 376,740
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|643
|648½
|637
|647½
|+4½
|Jul
|622½
|629¾
|617¼
|629
|+6
|Sep
|568½
|578½
|566¾
|577½
|+8¼
|Dec
|560¼
|570
|557½
|568½
|+8¼
|Mar
|569
|578½
|566½
|576¾
|+7¾
|May
|574¾
|583
|572¾
|581¾
|+7½
|Jul
|575
|584¼
|573¼
|583½
|+7½
|Sep
|551
|555¼
|550
|555
|+3¼
|Dec
|541¾
|545¾
|539¼
|544¾
|+2½
|Mar
|550¾
|550¾
|549¼
|550½
|+1
|Dec
|495
|495¾
|494
|495¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 256,197.
|Fri.’s sales 379,748
|Fri.’s open int 1,356,514
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|367¼
|379¼
|366
|375¾
|+7¼
|Jul
|362¾
|372¾
|362¾
|368
|+5
|Sep
|362
|370
|362
|370
|+8¾
|Dec
|370
|380
|370
|380
|+11¼
|Est. sales 690.
|Fri.’s sales 540
|Fri.’s open int 4,182
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1428¾
|1444½
|1423¼
|1443¼
|+15
|Jul
|1406
|1422¼
|1401¼
|1421¼
|+15
|Aug
|1361¾
|1378½
|1356½
|1377¼
|+16¼
|Sep
|1298½
|1315¾
|1295
|1315
|+17¼
|Nov
|1273¼
|1291½
|1270
|1291
|+17¾
|Jan
|1280¾
|1297½
|1277¼
|1296¾
|+17
|Mar
|1278½
|1295
|1275¾
|1294½
|+16
|May
|1281¾
|1297½
|1279
|1297¼
|+15½
|Jul
|1289½
|1300½
|1285
|1300¼
|+15½
|Nov
|1227¾
|1236½
|1223½
|1236
|+13¾
|Jan
|1230
|1230
|1230
|1230
|+6¾
|May
|1208
|1213
|1208
|1211
|+7½
|Est. sales 153,706.
|Fri.’s sales 301,701
|Fri.’s open int 714,442
