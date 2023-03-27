Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 27, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 691 706½ 680¼ 698½ +10
Jul 702½ 717¾ 692 710 +10
Sep 713 728¾ 703¼ 721¼ +10
Dec 729¾ 744¾ 719½ 738 +10½
Mar 738½ 755½ 730½ 749½ +10¾
May 737 757 735¾ 757 +14¾
Jul 723¾ 737¾ 714 732¾ +9
Dec 721¼ 721¼ 721¼ 721¼ —9¼
Est. sales 79,615. Fri.’s sales 203,994
Fri.’s open int 376,740
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 643 648½ 637 647½ +4½
Jul 622½ 629¾ 617¼ 629 +6
Sep 568½ 578½ 566¾ 577½ +8¼
Dec 560¼ 570 557½ 568½ +8¼
Mar 569 578½ 566½ 576¾ +7¾
May 574¾ 583 572¾ 581¾ +7½
Jul 575 584¼ 573¼ 583½ +7½
Sep 551 555¼ 550 555 +3¼
Dec 541¾ 545¾ 539¼ 544¾ +2½
Mar 550¾ 550¾ 549¼ 550½ +1
Dec 495 495¾ 494 495¾ +1¼
Est. sales 256,197. Fri.’s sales 379,748
Fri.’s open int 1,356,514
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 367¼ 379¼ 366 375¾ +7¼
Jul 362¾ 372¾ 362¾ 368 +5
Sep 362 370 362 370 +8¾
Dec 370 380 370 380 +11¼
Est. sales 690. Fri.’s sales 540
Fri.’s open int 4,182
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1428¾ 1444½ 1423¼ 1443¼ +15
Jul 1406 1422¼ 1401¼ 1421¼ +15
Aug 1361¾ 1378½ 1356½ 1377¼ +16¼
Sep 1298½ 1315¾ 1295 1315 +17¼
Nov 1273¼ 1291½ 1270 1291 +17¾
Jan 1280¾ 1297½ 1277¼ 1296¾ +17
Mar 1278½ 1295 1275¾ 1294½ +16
May 1281¾ 1297½ 1279 1297¼ +15½
Jul 1289½ 1300½ 1285 1300¼ +15½
Nov 1227¾ 1236½ 1223½ 1236 +13¾
Jan 1230 1230 1230 1230 +6¾
May 1208 1213 1208 1211 +7½
Est. sales 153,706. Fri.’s sales 301,701
Fri.’s open int 714,442

