CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 691 706½ 680¼ 698½ +10 Jul 702½ 717¾ 692 710 +10 Sep 713 728¾ 703¼ 721¼ +10 Dec 729¾ 744¾ 719½ 738 +10½ Mar 738½ 755½ 730½ 749½ +10¾ May 737 757 735¾ 757 +14¾ Jul 723¾ 737¾ 714 732¾ +9 Dec 721¼ 721¼ 721¼ 721¼ —9¼ Est. sales 79,615. Fri.’s sales 203,994 Fri.’s open int 376,740 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 643 648½ 637 647½ +4½ Jul 622½ 629¾ 617¼ 629 +6 Sep 568½ 578½ 566¾ 577½ +8¼ Dec 560¼ 570 557½ 568½ +8¼ Mar 569 578½ 566½ 576¾ +7¾ May 574¾ 583 572¾ 581¾ +7½ Jul 575 584¼ 573¼ 583½ +7½ Sep 551 555¼ 550 555 +3¼ Dec 541¾ 545¾ 539¼ 544¾ +2½ Mar 550¾ 550¾ 549¼ 550½ +1 Dec 495 495¾ 494 495¾ +1¼ Est. sales 256,197. Fri.’s sales 379,748 Fri.’s open int 1,356,514 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 367¼ 379¼ 366 375¾ +7¼ Jul 362¾ 372¾ 362¾ 368 +5 Sep 362 370 362 370 +8¾ Dec 370 380 370 380 +11¼ Est. sales 690. Fri.’s sales 540 Fri.’s open int 4,182 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1428¾ 1444½ 1423¼ 1443¼ +15 Jul 1406 1422¼ 1401¼ 1421¼ +15 Aug 1361¾ 1378½ 1356½ 1377¼ +16¼ Sep 1298½ 1315¾ 1295 1315 +17¼ Nov 1273¼ 1291½ 1270 1291 +17¾ Jan 1280¾ 1297½ 1277¼ 1296¾ +17 Mar 1278½ 1295 1275¾ 1294½ +16 May 1281¾ 1297½ 1279 1297¼ +15½ Jul 1289½ 1300½ 1285 1300¼ +15½ Nov 1227¾ 1236½ 1223½ 1236 +13¾ Jan 1230 1230 1230 1230 +6¾ May 1208 1213 1208 1211 +7½ Est. sales 153,706. Fri.’s sales 301,701 Fri.’s open int 714,442

