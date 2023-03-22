MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 682½ 684 654 664¾ —18½
Jul 692¾ 693½ 665 675¾ —16¾
Sep 701 702¼ 675¾ 686¾ —15
Dec 715¼ 717 691¼ 702½ —13¾
Mar 726¾ 727 703 713¾ —13¼
May 724 725½ 712½ 720 —9¾
Jul 709¼ 709¼ 690¼ 702 —7½
Sep 703 703 703 703 —5¼
Dec 714¾ 714¾ 711 711 —3¾
Jul 695 695 695 695 —1¾
Est. sales 128,809. Tue.’s sales 120,110
Tue.’s open int 370,297, up 4,613
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 631¼ 636 623¼ 634¾ +4¾
Jul 612½ 614½ 604 612½ +1¼
Sep 563¾ 564¾ 554½ 561 —2½
Dec 556½ 558 547½ 554 —2¾
Mar 565 566 556 562¾ —2½
May 569¾ 570¾ 561½ 568¼ —2¼
Jul 569 572 563½ 569¾ —2¾
Sep 540¾ 546¾ 539¼ 545¼ ½
Dec 535 537½ 529¾ 535¼ ¼
Mar 538 538 538 538 —4¾
Dec 487 492 487 489¾ —2
Est. sales 279,780. Tue.’s sales 261,833
Tue.’s open int 1,349,372, up 4,565
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 356½ 367 355½ 363¼ +4¼
Jul 352 361 352 358 +3¾
Sep 358½ 358½ 358½ 358½
Dec 367 372 367 372 +4¾
Est. sales 414. Tue.’s sales 609
Tue.’s open int 4,535
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1467¾ 1472 1443¼ 1451¼ —15¾
Jul 1448½ 1452½ 1422½ 1427¼ —21¼
Aug 1403 1406¼ 1378½ 1380¾ —22¾
Sep 1331½ 1331½ 1306 1308 —22½
Nov 1297 1299 1273¼ 1275¼ —20¾
Jan 1301¼ 1303 1279¼ 1280¾ —20½
Mar 1295¾ 1297 1275½ 1277 —18¾
May 1292¼ 1292¼ 1277 1280¼ —16½
Jul 1289½ 1289¾ 1281¼ 1282¼ —17¼
Sep 1241¾ 1241¾ 1241¾ 1241¾ —14¾
Nov 1244¼ 1244¼ 1224½ 1226¾ —15¾
Nov 1156 1156¼ 1156 1156¼ —14¾
Est. sales 245,133. Tue.’s sales 202,653
Tue.’s open int 696,280, up 3,268

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

