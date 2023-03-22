CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|682½
|684
|654
|664¾
|—18½
|Jul
|692¾
|693½
|665
|675¾
|—16¾
|Sep
|701
|702¼
|675¾
|686¾
|—15
|Dec
|715¼
|717
|691¼
|702½
|—13¾
|Mar
|726¾
|727
|703
|713¾
|—13¼
|May
|724
|725½
|712½
|720
|—9¾
|Jul
|709¼
|709¼
|690¼
|702
|—7½
|Sep
|703
|703
|703
|703
|—5¼
|Dec
|714¾
|714¾
|711
|711
|—3¾
|Jul
|695
|695
|695
|695
|—1¾
|Est. sales 128,809.
|Tue.’s sales 120,110
|Tue.’s open int 370,297,
|up 4,613
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|631¼
|636
|623¼
|634¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|612½
|614½
|604
|612½
|+1¼
|Sep
|563¾
|564¾
|554½
|561
|—2½
|Dec
|556½
|558
|547½
|554
|—2¾
|Mar
|565
|566
|556
|562¾
|—2½
|May
|569¾
|570¾
|561½
|568¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|569
|572
|563½
|569¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|540¾
|546¾
|539¼
|545¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|535
|537½
|529¾
|535¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|538
|538
|538
|538
|—4¾
|Dec
|487
|492
|487
|489¾
|—2
|Est. sales 279,780.
|Tue.’s sales 261,833
|Tue.’s open int 1,349,372,
|up 4,565
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356½
|367
|355½
|363¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|352
|361
|352
|358
|+3¾
|Sep
|358½
|358½
|358½
|358½
|+½
|Dec
|367
|372
|367
|372
|+4¾
|Est. sales 414.
|Tue.’s sales 609
|Tue.’s open int 4,535
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1467¾
|1472
|1443¼
|1451¼
|—15¾
|Jul
|1448½
|1452½
|1422½
|1427¼
|—21¼
|Aug
|1403
|1406¼
|1378½
|1380¾
|—22¾
|Sep
|1331½
|1331½
|1306
|1308
|—22½
|Nov
|1297
|1299
|1273¼
|1275¼
|—20¾
|Jan
|1301¼
|1303
|1279¼
|1280¾
|—20½
|Mar
|1295¾
|1297
|1275½
|1277
|—18¾
|May
|1292¼
|1292¼
|1277
|1280¼
|—16½
|Jul
|1289½
|1289¾
|1281¼
|1282¼
|—17¼
|Sep
|1241¾
|1241¾
|1241¾
|1241¾
|—14¾
|Nov
|1244¼
|1244¼
|1224½
|1226¾
|—15¾
|Nov
|1156
|1156¼
|1156
|1156¼
|—14¾
|Est. sales 245,133.
|Tue.’s sales 202,653
|Tue.’s open int 696,280,
|up 3,268
