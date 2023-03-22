CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 682½ 684 654 664¾ —18½ Jul 692¾ 693½ 665 675¾ —16¾ Sep 701 702¼ 675¾ 686¾ —15 Dec 715¼ 717 691¼ 702½ —13¾ Mar 726¾ 727 703 713¾ —13¼ May 724 725½ 712½ 720 —9¾ Jul 709¼ 709¼ 690¼ 702 —7½ Sep 703 703 703 703 —5¼ Dec 714¾ 714¾ 711 711 —3¾ Jul 695 695 695 695 —1¾ Est. sales 128,809. Tue.’s sales 120,110 Tue.’s open int 370,297, up 4,613 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 631¼ 636 623¼ 634¾ +4¾ Jul 612½ 614½ 604 612½ +1¼ Sep 563¾ 564¾ 554½ 561 —2½ Dec 556½ 558 547½ 554 —2¾ Mar 565 566 556 562¾ —2½ May 569¾ 570¾ 561½ 568¼ —2¼ Jul 569 572 563½ 569¾ —2¾ Sep 540¾ 546¾ 539¼ 545¼ — ½ Dec 535 537½ 529¾ 535¼ — ¼ Mar 538 538 538 538 —4¾ Dec 487 492 487 489¾ —2 Est. sales 279,780. Tue.’s sales 261,833 Tue.’s open int 1,349,372, up 4,565 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 356½ 367 355½ 363¼ +4¼ Jul 352 361 352 358 +3¾ Sep 358½ 358½ 358½ 358½ +½ Dec 367 372 367 372 +4¾ Est. sales 414. Tue.’s sales 609 Tue.’s open int 4,535 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1467¾ 1472 1443¼ 1451¼ —15¾ Jul 1448½ 1452½ 1422½ 1427¼ —21¼ Aug 1403 1406¼ 1378½ 1380¾ —22¾ Sep 1331½ 1331½ 1306 1308 —22½ Nov 1297 1299 1273¼ 1275¼ —20¾ Jan 1301¼ 1303 1279¼ 1280¾ —20½ Mar 1295¾ 1297 1275½ 1277 —18¾ May 1292¼ 1292¼ 1277 1280¼ —16½ Jul 1289½ 1289¾ 1281¼ 1282¼ —17¼ Sep 1241¾ 1241¾ 1241¾ 1241¾ —14¾ Nov 1244¼ 1244¼ 1224½ 1226¾ —15¾ Nov 1156 1156¼ 1156 1156¼ —14¾ Est. sales 245,133. Tue.’s sales 202,653 Tue.’s open int 696,280, up 3,268

