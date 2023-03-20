CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 708½ 708½ 695¼ 698¼ —12¼ Jul 718¼ 718¼ 703½ 706½ —13 Sep 726 726 712½ 715½ —13¼ Dec 742 742 725¾ 728¾ —13¾ Mar 746 747½ 735¼ 738 —14 May 747 747¼ 738¾ 740 —13¼ Jul 725 725 716¾ 718½ —12½ Sep 717¾ 717¾ 717¾ 717¾ —11½ Dec 722¼ 724¾ 722¼ 724¾ —10¾ Est. sales 90,430. Fri.’s sales 101,756 Fri.’s open int 364,810 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 633 634 625 630¾ —3½ Jul 616 617 608¼ 613 —4¾ Sep 566 568¼ 561½ 566 —2¾ Dec 560 560½ 554½ 558½ —2¾ Mar 568 569 563½ 566¾ —3¼ May 574¼ 574¼ 570 571½ —3¾ Jul 573½ 574½ 571 574 —3¼ Sep 548 548½ 545¼ 547½ —1 Dec 537¾ 538¾ 535¾ 537 — ¾ Dec 492 492 492 492 — ¼ Est. sales 168,358. Fri.’s sales 270,759 Fri.’s open int 1,346,712, up 7,287 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 345¾ 361¾ 345¼ 355½ +7½ Jul 347½ 359¾ 347½ 352½ +5¼ Sep 350¾ 357 350¾ 357 +5¼ Dec 359¼ 369 359¼ 363¾ +3½ Est. sales 490. Fri.’s sales 135 Fri.’s open int 4,625, up 29 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1473 1487¾ 1462 1484½ +8 Jul 1458 1468¼ 1442¾ 1465¼ +4 Aug 1416¾ 1420¾ 1400¾ 1419¼ +½ Sep 1345 1349 1330 1344¾ —3 Nov 1311 1315¾ 1296½ 1307¾ —5¾ Jan 1316¾ 1319¼ 1301¾ 1314 —4¼ Mar 1308 1314¼ 1295 1309¼ —2¾ May 1305¾ 1314 1298¾ 1311 —2 Jul 1306½ 1316¾ 1306 1313¾ —1½ Nov 1258¼ 1262¼ 1249¼ 1257½ —3½ Nov 1186½ 1186½ 1186½ 1186½ +¼ Est. sales 209,427. Fri.’s sales 234,617 Fri.’s open int 699,219, up 1,305

