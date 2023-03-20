CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|708½
|708½
|695¼
|698¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|718¼
|718¼
|703½
|706½
|—13
|Sep
|726
|726
|712½
|715½
|—13¼
|Dec
|742
|742
|725¾
|728¾
|—13¾
|Mar
|746
|747½
|735¼
|738
|—14
|May
|747
|747¼
|738¾
|740
|—13¼
|Jul
|725
|725
|716¾
|718½
|—12½
|Sep
|717¾
|717¾
|717¾
|717¾
|—11½
|Dec
|722¼
|724¾
|722¼
|724¾
|—10¾
|Est. sales 90,430.
|Fri.’s sales 101,756
|Fri.’s open int 364,810
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|633
|634
|625
|630¾
|—3½
|Jul
|616
|617
|608¼
|613
|—4¾
|Sep
|566
|568¼
|561½
|566
|—2¾
|Dec
|560
|560½
|554½
|558½
|—2¾
|Mar
|568
|569
|563½
|566¾
|—3¼
|May
|574¼
|574¼
|570
|571½
|—3¾
|Jul
|573½
|574½
|571
|574
|—3¼
|Sep
|548
|548½
|545¼
|547½
|—1
|Dec
|537¾
|538¾
|535¾
|537
|—
|¾
|Dec
|492
|492
|492
|492
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 168,358.
|Fri.’s sales 270,759
|Fri.’s open int 1,346,712,
|up 7,287
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|345¾
|361¾
|345¼
|355½
|+7½
|Jul
|347½
|359¾
|347½
|352½
|+5¼
|Sep
|350¾
|357
|350¾
|357
|+5¼
|Dec
|359¼
|369
|359¼
|363¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 490.
|Fri.’s sales 135
|Fri.’s open int 4,625,
|up 29
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1473
|1487¾
|1462
|1484½
|+8
|Jul
|1458
|1468¼
|1442¾
|1465¼
|+4
|Aug
|1416¾
|1420¾
|1400¾
|1419¼
|+½
|Sep
|1345
|1349
|1330
|1344¾
|—3
|Nov
|1311
|1315¾
|1296½
|1307¾
|—5¾
|Jan
|1316¾
|1319¼
|1301¾
|1314
|—4¼
|Mar
|1308
|1314¼
|1295
|1309¼
|—2¾
|May
|1305¾
|1314
|1298¾
|1311
|—2
|Jul
|1306½
|1316¾
|1306
|1313¾
|—1½
|Nov
|1258¼
|1262¼
|1249¼
|1257½
|—3½
|Nov
|1186½
|1186½
|1186½
|1186½
|+¼
|Est. sales 209,427.
|Fri.’s sales 234,617
|Fri.’s open int 699,219,
|up 1,305
