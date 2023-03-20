Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 20, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 708½ 708½ 695¼ 698¼ —12¼
Jul 718¼ 718¼ 703½ 706½ —13
Sep 726 726 712½ 715½ —13¼
Dec 742 742 725¾ 728¾ —13¾
Mar 746 747½ 735¼ 738 —14
May 747 747¼ 738¾ 740 —13¼
Jul 725 725 716¾ 718½ —12½
Sep 717¾ 717¾ 717¾ 717¾ —11½
Dec 722¼ 724¾ 722¼ 724¾ —10¾
Est. sales 90,430. Fri.’s sales 101,756
Fri.’s open int 364,810
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 633 634 625 630¾ —3½
Jul 616 617 608¼ 613 —4¾
Sep 566 568¼ 561½ 566 —2¾
Dec 560 560½ 554½ 558½ —2¾
Mar 568 569 563½ 566¾ —3¼
May 574¼ 574¼ 570 571½ —3¾
Jul 573½ 574½ 571 574 —3¼
Sep 548 548½ 545¼ 547½ —1
Dec 537¾ 538¾ 535¾ 537 ¾
Dec 492 492 492 492 ¼
Est. sales 168,358. Fri.’s sales 270,759
Fri.’s open int 1,346,712, up 7,287
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 345¾ 361¾ 345¼ 355½ +7½
Jul 347½ 359¾ 347½ 352½ +5¼
Sep 350¾ 357 350¾ 357 +5¼
Dec 359¼ 369 359¼ 363¾ +3½
Est. sales 490. Fri.’s sales 135
Fri.’s open int 4,625, up 29
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1473 1487¾ 1462 1484½ +8
Jul 1458 1468¼ 1442¾ 1465¼ +4
Aug 1416¾ 1420¾ 1400¾ 1419¼
Sep 1345 1349 1330 1344¾ —3
Nov 1311 1315¾ 1296½ 1307¾ —5¾
Jan 1316¾ 1319¼ 1301¾ 1314 —4¼
Mar 1308 1314¼ 1295 1309¼ —2¾
May 1305¾ 1314 1298¾ 1311 —2
Jul 1306½ 1316¾ 1306 1313¾ —1½
Nov 1258¼ 1262¼ 1249¼ 1257½ —3½
Nov 1186½ 1186½ 1186½ 1186½
Est. sales 209,427. Fri.’s sales 234,617
Fri.’s open int 699,219, up 1,305

