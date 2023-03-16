MARCH MADNESS: Today's tipoff times | Howard alum relives NCAA appearance | Final run for voice of March Madness | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
The Associated Press

March 16, 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 704 704 691½ 699¼ —3½
Jul 713½ 713½ 702 709¼ —3¾
Sep 723 723 712½ 719 —3¾
Dec 737¾ 737¾ 728¼ 733¾ —4½
Mar 746 747½ 739 744 —5
May 748¾ 749 744 746 —5½
Jul 728½ 728½ 724 725 —5¾
Dec 733½ 733½ 727½ 727½ —9¼
Est. sales 53,273. Wed.’s sales 90,921
Wed.’s open int 370,475
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 626 635 624¾ 632½ +6
Jul 612¼ 618½ 610¾ 615½ +3¼
Sep 566 568½ 562¾ 566¾ + ¾
Dec 556¾ 559 553¾ 557¾ + ¾
Mar 565 567½ 562¾ 566¾ +1¼
May 570½ 572½ 568 571¾ +1
Jul 572 574½ 570¼ 574 +1½
Sep 544¾ 546¾ 544½ 546½ + ½
Dec 535¼ 537 534¼ 536½ + ¾
Mar 542 542 542 542 — ½
Jul 544½ 544½ 544½ 544½
Dec 490 492¼ 490 492¼ +1½
Est. sales 276,927. Wed.’s sales 294,939
Wed.’s open int 1,333,383
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 347¼ 349¼ 343¼ 348 + ½
Jul 345½ 346¾ 343 346¾ — ¼
Sep 351 351 347¾ 350¾ + ¼
Dec 359 360 359 360
Est. sales 300. Wed.’s sales 288
Wed.’s open int 4,574, up 33
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1489¼ 1498 1478 1490¼ +1
Jul 1474 1483¾ 1462½ 1474½
Aug 1428½ 1438¼ 1418½ 1430¼ + ¼
Sep 1360 1366½ 1346¾ 1357¼ —3¼
Nov 1324 1330 1311½ 1323 —1¾
Jan 1330½ 1334 1316½ 1327½ —1¾
Mar 1321½ 1326¼ 1310 1319¾ —2½
May 1322 1325½ 1310¼ 1318¼ —3¾
Jul 1325 1325 1314 1315¼ —9
Nov 1273½ 1275 1260½ 1268¼ —3
Nov 1190 1190 1186½ 1186½ —9
Est. sales 178,662. Wed.’s sales 222,877
Wed.’s open int 696,898

