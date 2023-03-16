CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: Open High Low Last Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

Open High Low Last Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 704 704 691½ 699¼ —3½ Jul 713½ 713½ 702 709¼ —3¾ Sep 723 723 712½ 719 —3¾ Dec 737¾ 737¾ 728¼ 733¾ —4½ Mar 746 747½ 739 744 —5 May 748¾ 749 744 746 —5½ Jul 728½ 728½ 724 725 —5¾ Dec 733½ 733½ 727½ 727½ —9¼ Est. sales 53,273. Wed.’s sales 90,921 Wed.’s open int 370,475 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 626 635 624¾ 632½ +6 Jul 612¼ 618½ 610¾ 615½ +3¼ Sep 566 568½ 562¾ 566¾ + ¾ Dec 556¾ 559 553¾ 557¾ + ¾ Mar 565 567½ 562¾ 566¾ +1¼ May 570½ 572½ 568 571¾ +1 Jul 572 574½ 570¼ 574 +1½ Sep 544¾ 546¾ 544½ 546½ + ½ Dec 535¼ 537 534¼ 536½ + ¾ Mar 542 542 542 542 — ½ Jul 544½ 544½ 544½ 544½ Dec 490 492¼ 490 492¼ +1½ Est. sales 276,927. Wed.’s sales 294,939 Wed.’s open int 1,333,383 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 347¼ 349¼ 343¼ 348 + ½ Jul 345½ 346¾ 343 346¾ — ¼ Sep 351 351 347¾ 350¾ + ¼ Dec 359 360 359 360 Est. sales 300. Wed.’s sales 288 Wed.’s open int 4,574, up 33 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1489¼ 1498 1478 1490¼ +1 Jul 1474 1483¾ 1462½ 1474½ Aug 1428½ 1438¼ 1418½ 1430¼ + ¼ Sep 1360 1366½ 1346¾ 1357¼ —3¼ Nov 1324 1330 1311½ 1323 —1¾ Jan 1330½ 1334 1316½ 1327½ —1¾ Mar 1321½ 1326¼ 1310 1319¾ —2½ May 1322 1325½ 1310¼ 1318¼ —3¾ Jul 1325 1325 1314 1315¼ —9 Nov 1273½ 1275 1260½ 1268¼ —3 Nov 1190 1190 1186½ 1186½ —9 Est. sales 178,662. Wed.’s sales 222,877 Wed.’s open int 696,898

