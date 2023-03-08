CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 698 699½ 684¼ 685¾ —12¼ Jul 707 708 693¼ 695 —11½ Sep 718½ 718½ 704½ 706 —11½ Dec 734 734¾ 720¼ 721½ —12 Mar 745 745¼ 732¼ 735¼ —9¾ May 745¾ 745¾ 737½ 738 —10¾ Jul 731 731 721¼ 721¾ —11¼ Mar 743 743 743 743 —2½ Est. sales 84,227. Tue.’s sales 80,776 Tue.’s open int 360,791, up 4,103 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 644 646 634 634 —8 May 635 637½ 624¾ 624¾ —9½ Jul 623½ 625½ 613¼ 613¼ —9¼ Sep 577¾ 578¼ 568¼ 568¼ —9¼ Dec 567 567½ 557¾ 557¾ —9¼ Mar 575 575½ 566 566½ —9¼ May 580 580 571½ 572¼ —8¼ Jul 581½ 581½ 572¾ 573 —9¼ Sep 549¼ 549¼ 548 548½ —2½ Dec 538½ 539¼ 531¼ 531½ —8¼ Mar 543¾ 543¾ 543¾ 543¾ —2 Dec 491½ 491½ 488 488 —6¾ Dec 473½ 473½ 473 473 —3 Est. sales 291,962. Tue.’s sales 222,009 Tue.’s open int 1,278,143, up 6,179 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 338 351 337 345¾ +4¼ Jul 343½ 350 342½ 348¾ +5½ Sep 349 349 349 349 +¼ Dec 360 366 360 366 +7½ Mar 370 370 370 370 +3¾ Est. sales 747. Tue.’s sales 1,044 Tue.’s open int 4,935, up 208 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1525¼ 1539 1524½ 1525½ +¼ May 1515 1533¾ 1511 1515¾ +¼ Jul 1504½ 1522¼ 1500¼ 1503¾ —1 Aug 1470 1486½ 1467¾ 1468¾ —2½ Sep 1403¾ 1416 1399¾ 1400½ —3 Nov 1371¼ 1383¾ 1368¼ 1368¾ —4¾ Jan 1378 1387¼ 1373 1373 —5¼ Mar 1368 1376 1362¾ 1363½ —4¾ May 1366½ 1373 1361½ 1364 —2½ Jul 1366¾ 1374½ 1364¼ 1364¼ —4 Nov 1298 1307 1294½ 1296 —3¾ Est. sales 164,908. Tue.’s sales 183,149 Tue.’s open int 691,538, up 2,658

