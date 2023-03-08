CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|698
|699½
|684¼
|685¾
|—12¼
|Jul
|707
|708
|693¼
|695
|—11½
|Sep
|718½
|718½
|704½
|706
|—11½
|Dec
|734
|734¾
|720¼
|721½
|—12
|Mar
|745
|745¼
|732¼
|735¼
|—9¾
|May
|745¾
|745¾
|737½
|738
|—10¾
|Jul
|731
|731
|721¼
|721¾
|—11¼
|Mar
|743
|743
|743
|743
|—2½
|Est. sales 84,227.
|Tue.’s sales 80,776
|Tue.’s open int 360,791,
|up 4,103
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|644
|646
|634
|634
|—8
|May
|635
|637½
|624¾
|624¾
|—9½
|Jul
|623½
|625½
|613¼
|613¼
|—9¼
|Sep
|577¾
|578¼
|568¼
|568¼
|—9¼
|Dec
|567
|567½
|557¾
|557¾
|—9¼
|Mar
|575
|575½
|566
|566½
|—9¼
|May
|580
|580
|571½
|572¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|581½
|581½
|572¾
|573
|—9¼
|Sep
|549¼
|549¼
|548
|548½
|—2½
|Dec
|538½
|539¼
|531¼
|531½
|—8¼
|Mar
|543¾
|543¾
|543¾
|543¾
|—2
|Dec
|491½
|491½
|488
|488
|—6¾
|Dec
|473½
|473½
|473
|473
|—3
|Est. sales 291,962.
|Tue.’s sales 222,009
|Tue.’s open int 1,278,143,
|up 6,179
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|338
|351
|337
|345¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|343½
|350
|342½
|348¾
|+5½
|Sep
|349
|349
|349
|349
|+¼
|Dec
|360
|366
|360
|366
|+7½
|Mar
|370
|370
|370
|370
|+3¾
|Est. sales 747.
|Tue.’s sales 1,044
|Tue.’s open int 4,935,
|up 208
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1525¼
|1539
|1524½
|1525½
|+¼
|May
|1515
|1533¾
|1511
|1515¾
|+¼
|Jul
|1504½
|1522¼
|1500¼
|1503¾
|—1
|Aug
|1470
|1486½
|1467¾
|1468¾
|—2½
|Sep
|1403¾
|1416
|1399¾
|1400½
|—3
|Nov
|1371¼
|1383¾
|1368¼
|1368¾
|—4¾
|Jan
|1378
|1387¼
|1373
|1373
|—5¼
|Mar
|1368
|1376
|1362¾
|1363½
|—4¾
|May
|1366½
|1373
|1361½
|1364
|—2½
|Jul
|1366¾
|1374½
|1364¼
|1364¼
|—4
|Nov
|1298
|1307
|1294½
|1296
|—3¾
|Est. sales 164,908.
|Tue.’s sales 183,149
|Tue.’s open int 691,538,
|up 2,658
