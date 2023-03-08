Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 8, 2023, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 698 699½ 684¼ 685¾ —12¼
Jul 707 708 693¼ 695 —11½
Sep 718½ 718½ 704½ 706 —11½
Dec 734 734¾ 720¼ 721½ —12
Mar 745 745¼ 732¼ 735¼ —9¾
May 745¾ 745¾ 737½ 738 —10¾
Jul 731 731 721¼ 721¾ —11¼
Mar 743 743 743 743 —2½
Est. sales 84,227. Tue.’s sales 80,776
Tue.’s open int 360,791, up 4,103
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 644 646 634 634 —8
May 635 637½ 624¾ 624¾ —9½
Jul 623½ 625½ 613¼ 613¼ —9¼
Sep 577¾ 578¼ 568¼ 568¼ —9¼
Dec 567 567½ 557¾ 557¾ —9¼
Mar 575 575½ 566 566½ —9¼
May 580 580 571½ 572¼ —8¼
Jul 581½ 581½ 572¾ 573 —9¼
Sep 549¼ 549¼ 548 548½ —2½
Dec 538½ 539¼ 531¼ 531½ —8¼
Mar 543¾ 543¾ 543¾ 543¾ —2
Dec 491½ 491½ 488 488 —6¾
Dec 473½ 473½ 473 473 —3
Est. sales 291,962. Tue.’s sales 222,009
Tue.’s open int 1,278,143, up 6,179
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 338 351 337 345¾ +4¼
Jul 343½ 350 342½ 348¾ +5½
Sep 349 349 349 349
Dec 360 366 360 366 +7½
Mar 370 370 370 370 +3¾
Est. sales 747. Tue.’s sales 1,044
Tue.’s open int 4,935, up 208
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1525¼ 1539 1524½ 1525½
May 1515 1533¾ 1511 1515¾
Jul 1504½ 1522¼ 1500¼ 1503¾ —1
Aug 1470 1486½ 1467¾ 1468¾ —2½
Sep 1403¾ 1416 1399¾ 1400½ —3
Nov 1371¼ 1383¾ 1368¼ 1368¾ —4¾
Jan 1378 1387¼ 1373 1373 —5¼
Mar 1368 1376 1362¾ 1363½ —4¾
May 1366½ 1373 1361½ 1364 —2½
Jul 1366¾ 1374½ 1364¼ 1364¼ —4
Nov 1298 1307 1294½ 1296 —3¾
Est. sales 164,908. Tue.’s sales 183,149
Tue.’s open int 691,538, up 2,658

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up