Precision BioSciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $111.6 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.1 million.

