Potbelly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported profit of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $120.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.3 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $452 million.

