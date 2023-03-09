Live Radio
Portman Ridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 7:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $69.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTMN

